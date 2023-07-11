Litigation Surge - Class Actions | KPMG | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | KPMG

KPMG was pummeled with securities class actions last month over the collapse of First Republic Bank and the near-collapse of Credit Suisse. At least four federal cases were filed alleging that the firm's failure to flag rising interest rates, liquidity shortages and other issues contributed to the banks' decline. The nearly 300-page complaint filed on behalf of Credit Suisse investors is particularly scathing, giving a detailed history of KPMG scandals and describing the firm as 'one of the most dishonest and/or incompetent of the "Big Four" worldwide accounting firms.' The suits are backed by several law firms including Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay & Murray and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman.

Business Services

July 11, 2023, 6:06 PM

