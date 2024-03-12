Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | 7-Eleven | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | 7-Eleven

7-Eleven launched a flurry of federal contract cases last week. At least three lawsuits were filed, two of which accuse franchisees in California of committing fraud by applying promotional discounts and coupons to falsified sales of tobacco products in order to collect financial incentives from the tobacco companies. The third suit was filed in Texas over a prepayment of nearly $1.6 million to manufacturer Trilliant for bottled ice cappuccino beverages to be sold under 7-Eleven's private brand; according to the complaint, Trilliant was required to refund the prepayment after 7-Eleven's wholesale partners placed purchase orders, but Trilliant refused to provide a refund. All three suits are backed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 12, 2024, 2:10 PM

