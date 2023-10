News From Law.com

Managed care provider Aetna has been slapped with 21 suits over the course of a week in a New Jersey federal court accusing it of failing to fund reconstructive surgery for breast cancer patients who've had mastectomies. The crop of suits follows a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversing a decision that had said such claims are preempted under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA.

October 27, 2023, 5:51 PM

