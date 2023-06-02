Litigation Trend - Automotive | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Trend - Automotive | Labor & Employment

Employment cases are on the rise in the automotive industry. Nearly 20 federal lawsuits were initiated in May against Fortune 500 automakers and auto parts retailers, twice the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend which traces back roughly 11 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have grown by 20 percent from the previous 12-month average. Most of the suits filed last month allege race and gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment. The most frequently sued companies include Ford, Tesla, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Lear. Who's on defense? Go-to law firms include Littler Mendelson, Fisher & Phillips and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Automotive

June 02, 2023, 1:24 PM

nature of claim: /