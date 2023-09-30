Who Got The Work

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partners Douglas A. Rappaport and Kaitlin D. Shapiro have stepped in to represent Hudson Bay Capital in a pending securities lawsuit. The court action, seeking to recover $300 million in short-swing profits, was filed May 2 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of James A. Hunter on behalf of 20230930-Dk-Butterfly-1, which took over operations for Bed Bath & Beyond after it declared bankruptcy last year. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:24-cv-03370, 20230930-Dk-Butterfly-1, Inc. v. HBC Investments LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 04, 2024, 3:58 PM

