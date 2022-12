News From Law.com

In the new year, New Jersey litigators will continue to experience a judicial shortage, an abundance of business and a paucity of civil trials, some legal observers said. Waiting for courts to resolve cases can be an exercise in frustration, but the availability of civil trials varies by location, according to interviews with litigators. Civil litigators can still face a long wait before getting a trial date.

December 14, 2022, 10:17 AM