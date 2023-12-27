2023 Was The Year Of Generative AI Speculation. What Did We ...

News From Law.com

I know what you're thinking, dear readers. Not another article speculating on the impact of generative artificial intelligence on the legal profession. How much will it replace legal staff? Is AI the death rattle for hourly billing? Et cetera. The buzz surrounding generative AI and high-profile instances of its misuse have triggered the skeptical instincts of many lawyers and the journalists who cover them. There's been no shortage of tech vendors vying for a cut of law firms' tech budgets and media coverage. As New Jersey-based business lawyer Dan Guadalupe said in an interview this year, there's a lot of "snake oil" to cash in on a topical tech trend.

December 27, 2023, 5:23 PM

nature of claim: /