2023 to Be a Busy Year for the Plaintiffs Bar—Here Is What...

Plaintiffs lawyers are mostly optimistic in their outlook for 2023, as they are seeing increasing caseloads and an easing talent war. Some areas of growth in plaintiffs firm-driven litigation include securities as well as data privacy claims against Big Tech companies and consumer cases such as the recently filed multi-district litigation zeroing in on hair straightening products. Other litigation areas to watch will be cryptocurrency fraud claims and the fallout of several-decade-long water contamination at Camp Lejeune. Our story takes an in-depth looks at overall trends and concerns for the upcoming year.

December 21, 2022, 8:30 AM