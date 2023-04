News From Law.com

The Daily Report is pleased to announce its winners and finalists for the 2023 Southeastern Legal Awards. The honors will be presented at a gala on June 22 at Flourish Atlanta. In June, we'll publish a special section, further highlighting these skilled attorneys and their important accomplishments. We'll announce the Attorney of the Year and Law Firm of the Year winners from among this group of three finalists at the awards gala.

April 20, 2023, 4:26 PM

