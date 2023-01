News From Law.com

2023 will be a recovery year for people who want to get back to investing in real estate with crypto as rates increase across the nation. Josip Rupena, founder and CEO of Milo, believes that individuals that have amassed crypto wealth eight to 10 years ago and have been holding onto their assets will start looking at their options this year when it comes to buying a property.

January 17, 2023, 1:34 PM