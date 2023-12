News From Law.com

Each year, Law.com ranks the 50 law schools that send the highest percentage of juris doctor graduates to associate positions at the largest 100 law firms in the country. This year, we've expanded our data with "Go-To Law Schools: Additional Employment Outcomes," ranking the top 50 law schools that sent the highest percentage of graduates to government and public interest jobs, as well as to judicial clerkships.

December 15, 2023, 11:29 AM

