2023 GC Compensation Survey: Pay Rises, but So Does Friction...

General counsel of tech companies retained a tight grip on the top slots in Corporate Counsel and ALM Intelligence's 2023 General Counsel Compensation Report, The five most highly paid legal chiefs on the list all received more than $20 million. Pay rose despite soaring interest rates and other economic challenges.Tech companies grabbed six of the top 10 slots on the list, which ranks by total compensation. The five most-highly paid legal chiefs received more than $20 million, while all the top 10 collected more than $15 million. See the full list here.

August 28, 2023, 4:18 AM

