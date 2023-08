News From Law.com

In Citi Global Wealth at Work's Law Firm Group's midyear survey of law firm financials, there are some bright spots amid a tumultuous year. While demand is still suppressed, inventory is growing, mainly because clients are slower to pay. But if firms can start collecting on those bills, the industry could see a much stronger second half of the year.

August 24, 2023, 3:15 PM

