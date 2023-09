News From Law.com

Legal chiefs in tech vastly out-earned their counterparts in other industries in 2022, even though tech underwent a wrenching retrenching last year marked by tens of thousands of layoffs and plunging stock prices. Eleven of the 20 highest-paid general counsel were from tech companies, and the tech industry held the top four slots.

