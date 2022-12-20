2023 Bankruptcy Outlook: Rising Interest Rates Lift All Rest...

News From Law.com

Restructuring practices that slowed down are picking back up, and those that stayed busy are fielding inbound inquiries at a rate rivaled by the Great Recession. Re-financing is more difficult than it was a year ago. Covenants in credit agreements are tightening. Lenders are demanding greater concessions from borrowers. Sluggish bankruptcy dockets betray the realities of rising costs and interest rates across sectors, leaving more companies with fewer options heading into 2023.



December 20, 2022, 4:00 AM