From the cattle farm to the courtroom, Beasley Allen Law Firm principal Parker Miller is no stranger to hard work. Brought up by parents with a "tough, blue-collar mentality" in Marengo County, Alabama, Miller's relentless pursuit of excellence has culminated in the husband and father of two being named a finalist for the Georgia Legal Awards 2023 Attorney of the Year.

June 20, 2023, 10:02 AM

