The common thread weaving its way through McGuireWoods partner Jonathan Ellis's well-rounded career in the law can best be described by one thing: public service. Serving as a law clerk for Chief Justice John G. Roberts at the U.S. Supreme Court and then as the assistant to the solicitor general in the U.S. Department of Justice, Ellis has covered many spaces on the legal map, something that has catapulted him into the group of finalists for the award.

North Carolina

June 20, 2023, 10:01 AM

