Attorney Bob Wilson, partner at Nelson Mullins' Raleigh office, is a finalist for Southeastern Legal Awards' 2023 Attorney of the Year, Wilson came from humble beginnings in Aulander, N.C., a small rural town, and now gives back to communities like his through the Rural Health Initiative, a legal, health and policy project intended to help restore and revive rural health care in hospitals and beyond, throughout the country.

Health Care

June 20, 2023, 10:03 AM

