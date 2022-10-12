2022 Texas Elections: Use This Voter Guide to Research Candi...

News From Law.com

There will be 83 appellate and district court seats up for voter consideration in the Nov. 8 election, however, the majority of races will take place in the Greater Houston area. Of the 65 district court seats on county ballots, 37 are in Harris County. Taking into account another four races in neighboring Fort Bend County—a fast-growing county that includes parts of Houston and several of its most dynamic suburban communities, Greater Houston will host 41 of the state's district court races. The second most contested region in San Antonio's Bexar County, where candidates will face off in 11 races. By comparison, there are only five races combined in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplexes' Dallas and Tarrant counties. And in Travis County, the state capital, there is only one district court seat up for grabs.

October 12, 2022, 7:41 PM