2022 South Florida Judge Runoff Election, Merit Retention Gu...

News From Law.com

The Nov. 8 runoff election will feature three competitive races for seats on the Broward circuit and county court benches. The candidates—in the original Q&As—told the Daily Business Review why they have got what it takes to don the black robe. Meanwhile, attorneys in the Sunshine State have sounded off in a confidential poll the Florida Bar conducted on whether those who preside on the Florida Supreme Court and state district courts of appeal should keep their seats.

Government

October 10, 2022, 5:32 PM