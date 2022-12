News From Law.com

2022 saw substantial progress in the number of women and minorities leading legal departments at major companies, but the news was bleaker for lower-level legal department roles. In addition, frustration among diversity advocates remained high over many departments' failure to use their clout to bolster the ranks of women and minorities at the outside law firms they shower with millions of dollars in work.

December 21, 2022, 11:16 AM