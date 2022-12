News From Law.com

Florida's legal community lost several bright minds in 2022, following the deaths of four judges who served on the state and federal benches, each of whom sought to improve the practice of law in their own unique way. These include U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael G. Williamson, former Third District Court of Appeal Judge Mario P. Goderich, and former Palm Beach circuit and county court judges Janis B. Keyser and Mark Eissey, respectively.

December 28, 2022, 1:49 PM