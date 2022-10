News From Law.com

Last year's law school admission cycle started out with a bang but petered out to a whimper by the end. So far, this cycle is starting with a whisper. At the end of the cycle, applicants for 2022 ended up being 0.4% fewer than they were in 2020 after significantly beating 2020 numbers and then steadily narrowing that gap throughout the cycle. This cycle is opening with a 3.2% decrease in applicants compared to two years ago, according to Oct. 12 LSAC data.

October 14, 2022, 3:21 PM