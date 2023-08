Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Winston & Strawn on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Robert W. Buchholz on behalf of 2018 Houses LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-01767, 2018 Houses, LLC v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 08, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

2018 Houses, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert W Buchholz PC

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property