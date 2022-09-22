20-Year Federal Prosecutor Joins Troutman Pepper as Health S...

News From Law.com

Michael Lowe, former federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, concluded a more than 20-year career as a government lawyer this month when he moved to private practice as a partner in Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders' health sciences litigation practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. Lowe started at the firm's Philadelphia office on Sept. 12, two days after his last day in the U.S. Attorney's Office. Lowe said he approached Troutman Pepper about joining the firm's health sciences litigation team because of his experience as an Los Angeles-based associate at Irell & Manella.

Legal Services

September 22, 2022, 9:00 AM