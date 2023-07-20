20 State AGs Ask Fourth Circuit to Kill Jones Days Texas Two...

News From Law.com

The attorney generals of 20 states and the District of Columbia penned an amicus brief last week in hopes of overturning a preliminary injunction that enabled Georgia Pacific to proceed with its "Texas-Two Step" bankruptcy maneuver in North Carolina.If the plaintiffs suing Georgia Pacific over billions of dollars worth of asbestos claims are successful in securing an en banc re-hearing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and overturning the preliminary injunction, the decision would effectively halt Jones Day's lucrative method of stalling tort claims against the likes of Georgia Pacific and Johnson & Johnson.

July 20, 2023, 5:46 PM

