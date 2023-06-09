20 New Judges? Bill Heads to Governor to Add Judicial Seats ...

News From Law.com

A bill meant to decrease case backlogs in New York courts by adding 20 judges across family, criminal and civil courts in New York City and upstate is en route to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. If approved by Hochul, the bill would add three new state supreme court judges to trial courts in three judicial districts, 13 judges to family courts across the state, two judges to New York City Civil Court, and two judges to New York City Criminal Court, according to the bill's text.

June 09, 2023, 3:28 PM

