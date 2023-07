News From Law.com

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont swore in the newest class of Superior Court judges and family support magistrates. And leaders of the state's judicial system lauded the group's diversity. Elizabeth A. Bozzuto, chief court administrator, said at the ceremony the 20 new Superior Court judges and two family support magistrates have been on the bench for around a month, and they have already received positive feedback.

