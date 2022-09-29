20 Months Hard Time: Cautionary Tale After Investor Imprison...

News From Law.com

Justin Magnuson, a prominent Dallas multi-millionaire, was on top of the world five years ago--at age 35, he had just sold a healthcare company for $100 million that he started in 2011. Magnuson made news again two years ago for all the wrong reasons when he was indicted on a fistful of federal felony marijuana trafficking and money laundering charges. Denied bail, he served 20 months hard time in a county jail while awaiting trial and was possibly facing many years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Magnuson was released in April after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to travel or transport in interstate commerce. Upon his release, he tacked on a new mission to his array of enterprises; he launched a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and those caught up in the criminal justice system about that system, and to helping released convicts reintegrate into society.

September 29, 2022, 3:55 PM