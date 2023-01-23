20 Days Into New Venue Rule, Phila. Sees Surge of Medical Ma...

News From Law.com

Lawyers filed more medical malpractice lawsuits in Philadelphia in the first 20 days of 2023 than were filed in any other single month in the past six years—a surge many attorneys anticipated would follow the rollout of a newly effective venue rule. Fifty-seven medical malpractice cases were filed this year in the First Judicial District as of Jan. 20, court data shows. Two-thirds through the the month, the January numbers exceed the average monthly filings between 2017 and 2022.

January 23, 2023, 5:22 PM