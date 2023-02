News From Law.com

Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states, including Georgia, warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by 19 other attorneys general, warning that sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states.

February 02, 2023, 7:01 AM