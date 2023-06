News From Law.com

A pair of young litigators have secured a check in the win column for a medical defendant accused of violating the standard of care. Huff Powell Bailey attorneys Sharonda Boyce Barnes and David D. Mackenzie helped clear the name of a certified registered nurse anesthetist accused of over-sedating a patient. The litigation duo credits the defense verdict to their determination to "not be afraid to challenge [opposing counsel's] positions in the moment."

June 15, 2023, 11:17 AM

