2 Wins in Different Courts Spark Renewed Hope for Litigant |...

Six years into a legal battle over the future of Westminster Choir College, supporters of the embattled music school say recent developments have given them renewed hope that it will survive at its Princeton campus. Two court rulings in recent weeks have gone against Rider University, whose decision to relocate academic programs from the Westminster campus to its own grounds angered students, staff and alumni. And a new prospective buyer for Westminster has emerged.

Education

July 11, 2023, 6:22 PM

