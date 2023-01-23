2 Warehouse Projects Begin in West Palm Beach as Demand for ...

News From Law.com

As demand continues, one privately held construction firm, Miller Construction Co., has started construction on a multiwarehouse project for Dalfen Industrial LLC. The project, located at Lake Park Industrial and Ranch House Industrial in West Palm Beach, Florida, will consist of 318,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. A Palm Beach Industrial Q4 2022 report by Cushman & Wakefield says that Palm Beach's overall vacancy fell 100 bps from the previous quarter to 10.7%, continuing historically low rates.

Real Estate

January 23, 2023, 3:46 PM