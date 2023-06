News From Law.com

After an intoxicated Georgia judge pointed a rifle at law enforcement during a domestic dispute, the state's judicial watchdog agency recommended Habersham County Chief Magistrate Judge Gerald W. Johnson's removal from office in January. Six months later, the Supreme Court of Georgia has yet to rule on the Judicial Qualification Commission of Georgia's sanction recommendation. As it turns out, there's no disciplinary ruling timeline by which the court must adhere.

Georgia

June 08, 2023, 2:36 PM

