2 Proposed Laws Could Change Jury Selection in Texas—What ...

Discriminatory peremptory challenges of prospective jurors are generally allowed in Texas courts, but two bills pending in a House of Representatives committee would, if passed, bring the state in line with federal courts. The likelihood of passage is far from certain, since the bills' support comes from representatives in the minority Democratic Party. But the House Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee reported favorably on one bill, and during the April hearings to date no one has spoken against them.

April 26, 2023, 3:33 PM

