2 Midsized Law Firms Ink Merger Operating Agreement | Law.co...

Harris Beach and Murtha Cullina, moving another step closer in their combination plans, said they have inked their agreement now. The midsized law firms previously announced in May that they were planning to combine next year. On Tuesday, the firms said partners had signed and approved an operating agreement that will govern a new 250-attorney firm, known as Harris Beach Murtha. The law firm will operate across 16 offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C., the firms said.

July 09, 2024, 8:00 AM