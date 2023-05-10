2 Miami-Dade Lawyers Make History: Meet the New Leaders | La...

News From Law.com

The Miami Dade Bar Association has been around for 103 years. In that time there has never been a Cuban-American woman, nor a Black woman president—until now. The bar's immediate past president, Roger Slade of Haber Law in Miami, announced the new "dream team" of officers and board members elected to take the helm of the 2023 Miami Dade Bar Association. The group is the largest voluntary bar association in South Florida, approaching 3,500 members, according to its website.

