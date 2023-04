News From Law.com

A New York judge who refused to wear a facemask during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has lost a defamation lawsuit he filed against a medical office manager, according to a judgment filed in a state trial court. Poughkeepsie City Court Judge Frank Mora sued ophthalmology office manager Stacey Koch in state Supreme Court in Dutchess County in December, seeking $425,000 in damages.

April 06, 2023, 5:52 PM

