Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Casualty Insurance to New Mexico District Court. The suit, for storm damage claims, was filed by Callender Bowlin PLLC on behalf of 2 Kids LLC and Asher Ross Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-00896, 2 Kids, LLC et al v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 5:12 PM