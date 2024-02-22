2 Judges Run for Chief Justice in Dallas: Justices Dennise G...

News From Law.com

Justice Dennise Garcia, currently in Place 8 on the Dallas Court of Appeals, is in a contentious contest for chief justice of the court with a Staci Williams, a district court judge. The seat will be open after Dec. 31 because Chief Justice Robert D. Burns III decided not to run for reelection. Williams, presiding judge of Dallas County 101st Civil District Court, alleged on her Facebook campaign page Garcia is the worst performing justice, having rendered the lowest number of opinions on merit and total opinions.

