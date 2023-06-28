2 Errors Might Have Helped Curb a Cottage Industry Allegedly...

News From Law.com

Two mistakes in court were brought to light in a case that still has 2017's Hurricane Irma in the spotlight in disputes between homeowners and insurance carriers. This time, payment for a $3,500 engineer's report was the focus of the breach-of-contract action. And at least one lawyer suggests it's good news for insurance carriers. In Wednesday's ruling, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of People's Trust Insurance Co., and determined that mistakes made in the lower court had landed in the insurer's favor on appeal.

June 28, 2023, 6:54 PM

