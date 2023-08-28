Who Got The Work
Husch Blackwell and Morris, Manning & Martin have stepped in to represent Alpha Flow Transitional Mortgage Trust 2021-Wl1 and other defendants in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The suit was filed July 14 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Breedlove Law Firm on behalf of 2 Big Holdings and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-03133, 2 Big Legacy, LLC et al v. CL-CH Residential Credit Ops 2, LLC et al.
Georgia
August 28, 2023, 10:55 AM
Plaintiffs
- 2 Big Holdings, LLC
- 2 Big Legacy, LLC
- 5 Star Property Group, LLC
- Alvarez Investment Group
- Flipperati, LLC
- Standing Ovation Renovations, LLC
- The Atlanta Investars, LLC
- Yenom Acquisitions, LLC
Plaintiffs
- The Breedlove Law Firm, LLC
defendants
- Alpha Flow Transitional Mortgage Trust 2021-Wl1
- CL-CH Residential Credit Ops 2, LLC
- Nymt Commercial Acquisition, LLC
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB
defendant counsels
- Morris, Manning & Martin
- Husch Blackwell
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action