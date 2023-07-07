2 Attorneys Suspended, 1 Reprimanded, 1 Placed on Inactive S...

News From Law.com

Six attorneys received court orders specifying their discipline, including suspension, multiple reprimands and being placed on inactive status, according to a roundup of Connecticut court orders. Francis J. O'Reilly was suspended for 18 months retroactive to October 2020 because he was convicted of tax evasion, a court order said. O'Reilly accepted a plea of guilty to two federal felonies of tax evasion and failure to collect and remit payroll taxes, a presentment said. O'Reilly said he thought the discipline was "fair" and "decided with compassion."

Connecticut

July 07, 2023, 2:57 PM

