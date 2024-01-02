Robin S. Weiss and Charles E. Murphy of Clark Hill have stepped in to represent Marvele, Jigar Patel and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of 2 3 Suited, accuses Patel of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff to purchase shares of Devi Holdings Inc. stock by deliberately concealing $13 million of undisclosed tax liability owed by Devi and making false and misleading statements regarding Devi's tax liability and overall financial condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks, is 9:23-cv-81503, 2 3 Suited, LLC v. Patel et al.
January 02, 2024, 11:39 AM