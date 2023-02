News From Law.com

Justice Rolando Acosta – current Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division, First Department – is set to become a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman following his departure from the bench. Acosta is scheduled to officially begin his new role in the litigation department at Pillsbury on March 18, after he steps down as presiding justice on March 17.

February 21, 2023, 3:53 PM