1st Circuits Varsity Blues Ruling Reins in Prosecutors Broad...

Prosecutors' expansive interpretation of fraud statutes is expected to be reined in by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit's ruling last week overturning the convictions of two "Varsity Blues" parents accused of bribing college sports programs to get their kids into elite universities. Nixon Peabody partners Brian Kelly and Joshua Sharp, who represented parent Gamal Abdelaziz, said early on in the case that they doubted the prosecution's theory of property fraud and honest services wire fraud.

May 18, 2023, 5:57 PM

