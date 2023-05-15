1st Circuit Rejects Bid to Skirt FAA Exemption, Reiterating ...

News From Law.com

In what it described as "the latest in a line of cases calling for interpretation of section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act," the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit further clarified that employees who perform transportation work are exempt from the FAA regardless of whether they have additional job duties beyond that. U.S. Court of Appeals Judge William J. Kayatta Jr. of the First Circuit, affirming a lower court's decision, rejected a motion to dismiss or compel arbitration filed by defendants CK Sales Co., Lepage Bakeries, and Flowers Foods, Inc., in a lawsuit filed by Margarito V. Canales and Benjamin J. Bardzik, was dismissed.

May 15, 2023, 2:57 PM

nature of claim: /