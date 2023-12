News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upheld a district court's finding that a Maine firm specializing in admiralty law had breached its duty of care in advising a former client to settle a $267,000 maritime lien without properly considering more recent case law that had been successfully argued by the same attorney presently at issue.

