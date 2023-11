News From Law.com

Judge William Kayatta Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit will take senior status, giving President Joe Biden his fifth opportunity to fill a vacancy on the six-member Boston-based court. "Going senior allows me to continue my own public service while also allowing a younger generation to have more of a voice in the court's work," Kayatta stated in an email to Law.com.

November 17, 2023, 11:32 AM

